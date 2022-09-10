Windows open or windows closed?: “It will be a difficult choice between ventilation and saving energy this winter”, says virologist
With energy prices having reached unprecidented levels and coronavirus still not having gone away we face difficult decisions this coming winter. Do we ensure sufficient ventilation in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 or do we keep our windows firmly closed in an effort to save on our spiraling heating bills?
In an interview with VRT Radio 1, the virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst said that schools with have to choose for somewhere in between ensuring maximum ventilation and ensuring maximum energy efficiency. Professor Van Ranst stressed that “Ventilation remains important” as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
One of the lessons we have learned from the coronavirus crisis is the importance of good ventilation. Good ventilation is not only effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19, but also other viral infections. Last winter the windows of schools and workplaces across Flanders (and elsewhere) were left open in order to ensure sufficient ventilation. Inevitabley this led to increased energy consumption.
However, since then energy prices have soared and it is far from certain whether schools will be able to repeat “operation ventilation” this year. The Head of the De Trampoline primary school in the East Flemish municipality of Herzele told VRT News that “We need to abe able to pay our bills at the end of the month. School building are generally speaking older and not as well insulated. We will have to try and strike a balance”.
The spiralling energy costs are also an issue for events’ halls cultural centres and other publicly accessible buildings that use ventilation systems. Engineer Leen Peeters told VRT News that the increased use of ventilation systems will inevitably lead to higher energy costs.
Compromises
The Leuven University (KUL) virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst told VRT News that he recoginses that it will be a difficult exercise for many to strike a balance between saving energy and ensuring sufficient ventilation. “We need to look for compromises. Try to make sensible rather than radical choices and, for example, keep the windows open less wide and for not as long as you did last year”.
But won’t the increased herd immunity help curb the spread of COVID-19 and can’t we just keep the windows closed?
Professor Van Ranst says that this isn’t a good idea. "Vaccination levels among children are lower and you ventilate not only to prevent corona, but also other viruses that are in circulation. Moreover, poor air quality is not good for children’s ability to learn.