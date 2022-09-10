Windows open or windows closed?: “It will be a difficult choice between ventilation and saving energy this winter”, says virologist

In an interview with VRT Radio 1, the virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst said that schools with have to choose for somewhere in between ensuring maximum ventilation and ensuring maximum energy efficiency. Professor Van Ranst stressed that “Ventilation remains important” as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

One of the lessons we have learned from the coronavirus crisis is the importance of good ventilation. Good ventilation is not only effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19, but also other viral infections. Last winter the windows of schools and workplaces across Flanders (and elsewhere) were left open in order to ensure sufficient ventilation. Inevitabley this led to increased energy consumption.

However, since then energy prices have soared and it is far from certain whether schools will be able to repeat “operation ventilation” this year. The Head of the De Trampoline primary school in the East Flemish municipality of Herzele told VRT News that “We need to abe able to pay our bills at the end of the month. School building are generally speaking older and not as well insulated. We will have to try and strike a balance”.

The spiralling energy costs are also an issue for events’ halls cultural centres and other publicly accessible buildings that use ventilation systems. Engineer Leen Peeters told VRT News that the increased use of ventilation systems will inevitably lead to higher energy costs.