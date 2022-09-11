4.4 million passengers used Brussels Airport during July and August

Meanwhile the number of vacancies at the airport remains around 600. This is slightly up on the average number of vacancies before the onset of the pandemic.

Brussels Airport’s CEO told journalists that "Although there were some delays due to the sheer number of passengers, everything possible was done to allow passenger to fly in the best possible circumstances. The successful summer came about thanks to good preparatory work in anticipation of the resumption of holiday travel that had been underway since the end of 2021 and thanks to efficient cooperation with our many partners".

There was a big increase in the number of Dutch passengers using Zaventem and a large number of late bookings also served to push up passenger numbers during July and August.

As was the case at other European airports there were some delays to flights at Brussels Airport this summer. This were in no small part caused by delays at other airports.

In an effort to address the issue of the large number of vacancies at the airport Brussels Airport and the companies that are active in and around the airport have held a series of recruitment campaigns and job days.