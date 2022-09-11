Autumn is on its way

Sunday has been mainly dry and temperatures have reached no higher than 17°C in the Ardennes and 22°C in Flanders.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures topping 19°C in the Ardennes and reaching between 24°C and 25°C elsewhere. Cloud will increase from the west on Monday evening. By the end of Monday night there could be some light rainfall in western areas.

Tuesday will be cloudy with no shortage of rain. Maximum temperatures will reach between 17°C and 23°C.

Wednesday too will be cloudy with showers, some of which could be heavy. There is a possibily of thunderstorms. There could be considerable rainfall in some areas between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Top temperatures on Wednesday will range between 16°C and 22°C..

Thursday will see cloud interspersed with some sunny intervals. There is a possibilty of the odd shower. Temperatures will reach between 15°C and 20°C.

The forecast for Friday is changeable with some heavy showers of rain forecast, some of which could be accompanied by thunder.