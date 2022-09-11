East Flemish municipality remembers 9/11
A remembrance ceremony was held in the East Flemish municipality of Kruibeke on Sunday morning to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City on 11 September 2001. Each year since the attacks the municipal authorities in Kruibeke have marked the anniversary of what became known as “9/11” with a ceremony at Kruibeke’s Fire Service Monument. The monument was inaugurated in the same year as the attacks in which almost 3,000 people lost their lives.
The remembrance ceremony has become something of a tradition in Kruibeke. The victims of the attacks that were inside the World Trade Center in New York when the planes struck and the emergency services personnel that lost their lives while trying to rescue survivors were remembered on Sunday morning. The Mayor of Kruibeke, the members of the municipal cabinet, members of the vetrans’ association NSB and representatives of the emergency services were all present at the ceremony.
A minute’s silences was observed while fire engines sounded their sirens. Flowers were laid at the monument and a flame of hope was lit to remember those that lost their lives 21 years ago today.