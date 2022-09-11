East Flemish municipality remembers 9/11

The remembrance ceremony has become something of a tradition in Kruibeke. The victims of the attacks that were inside the World Trade Center in New York when the planes struck and the emergency services personnel that lost their lives while trying to rescue survivors were remembered on Sunday morning. The Mayor of Kruibeke, the members of the municipal cabinet, members of the vetrans’ association NSB and representatives of the emergency services were all present at the ceremony.

A minute’s silences was observed while fire engines sounded their sirens. Flowers were laid at the monument and a flame of hope was lit to remember those that lost their lives 21 years ago today.