Explore ‘The Castles of the Scheldt’

The 'Castles of the Scheldt’ route includes not only castles, but also numerous other interesting sites and monuments in the Scheldt Valley. The new tourist route was unveiled at a press conference held at Bornem Castle in Antwerp Province on Saturday. The Flemish Tourism Minister says that the ‘Castles of the Scheldt’ brings together history and nature and that sustainable tourism is at its heart.

During the past few years seven castles along the banks of the River Scheldt have been prepared to play what is a pivotal role in the ‘Castles of the Scheldt’ project. Some, like the Gravensteen Castle in Ghent, have long been tourist attractions. Others are being opened to the public for the first time.

At Laarne Castle in East Flanders you can explore the building from top to bottom using a movie guide.

Meanwhile, at the Cloth Hall in Dendermonde a new exhibition has opened about the former fortress and how it grew into what is now a thriving town.

An interactive “Bruegel Room” featuring work by the Flemish master has been set up at Bornem Castle (Antwerp Province). The castle will also host lectures about Bruegel’s work. Work is currently being carried out on the lane that leads to the castle.

Work is also being carried out at d’Ursel Castle. There activities will include two challenging escape games.

It is hoped that everything should be ready for the start of the new tourist season in spring 2023.