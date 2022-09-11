Man in critical condition after being mugged in Sint-Niklaas

The incident happened near to the Saint-Nicholas Church in the centre of the town. Police were called to investigate a violent robbery during which the victim had been assaulted by two assailants. The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A witness statement and CCTV footage confirm that the victim fell backwards after having been punched. The suspects then took an item or items from the man as he lay injured on the ground. Police were able to apprehend one suspect, an 18-year-old man, not long after the incident. He will be questioned by an Examining Magistrate in Dendermonde (East Flanders).

The victim is an 18-year-old man from Sint-Niklaas. He is reported to have sustained head injuries after he fell back onto a bicycle rack. However, this has not been confirmed by the Judicial Authorities.