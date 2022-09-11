Remco Evenepoel set to win 2022 Tour of Spain

Sunday’s final stage of the Vuelta is a short 97km stage that will end in the Spanish capital Madrid.

In Saturday’s penultimate stage he was well-supported by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team. The Belgian had little trouble ensuring that Enric Mas and his Movistar team were never able to challenge the two-minute lead he took into the 20th stage.

As he crossed the finishing line Evenepoel burst into tears of joy and was embraced by his teammates. He is set to become the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour since 1978 when Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia.