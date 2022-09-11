Remco Evenepoel set to win 2022 Tour of Spain
The Fleming Remco Evenpoel is set to finish the 2022 Tour of Spain cycle race as overall winner. Only nothing short of a disaster will prevent the 22-year-old from Schepdaal in Flemish Brabant from becoming the first Belgian to finish overall winner a Grand Tour race since 1978.
Sunday’s final stage of the Vuelta is a short 97km stage that will end in the Spanish capital Madrid.
In Saturday’s penultimate stage he was well-supported by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team. The Belgian had little trouble ensuring that Enric Mas and his Movistar team were never able to challenge the two-minute lead he took into the 20th stage.
As he crossed the finishing line Evenepoel burst into tears of joy and was embraced by his teammates. He is set to become the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour since 1978 when Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia.
"I finally delivered and answered with my pedals"
Speaking on Saturday evening Remco Evenepoel said that he had finally “delivered” after the disappointments he had suffered in the past.
“I don’t know what’s going through my head and my body right now. It’s amazing. All the critics and the bad comments I received after last year, I think I finally delivered and answered with my pedals.”
“I’ve been working so hard to come here in the best shape possible. To now win this Vuelta is just amazing. It’s actually the first Grand Tour I start healthy.
He added that “This is Belgium, for my teammates, my family, my fiancee… I have been away so many weeks and months, it is for them.”
All being well Remco Evenpoel will enter the history books as the first Belgian Grand Tour winner in 44 years on Sunday evening.