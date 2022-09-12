Disgraced TV presenter’s 13-million-euro compensation case against the VRT gets under way

Mr De Pauw claims that the VRT made mistakes when it terminated his contract. He says that this resulted in he, his family and his production company suffering significant loss of income. Furthermore, the termination of his contract and his subsequent trial caused emotional damage, the television presenter and producer claims.

Bart De Pauw issued a compensation claim amounting to 13 million euro. Starting today a court in Brussels will hear evidence from both sides before deciding on whether Bart De Pauw’s claim against the VRT is valid.

In November 2021 Mechelen Criminal Court found Bart De Pauw guilty of having stalked 5 women and having molested another woman. He was sentenced to 6 months’ probation. He and his lawyer expressed disappointment after the verdict. However, the plaintiffs reacted with relief.

9 of the 13 women that Bart De Pauw had allegedly sexually harassed and stalked by bombarding them with text messages were plaintiffs in last year’s trial. They included actresses, editorial staff and interns that had worked on productions in which he was involved. They said that they had chosen to sue Mr De Pauw not for financial gain (they requested a symbolic 1 euro in damages), but because they wished to be heard as victims.

As well as the women, the Center for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men in Belgium was also a plaintiff in the case.