Historic victory in the Vuelta for Remco Evenepoel

In Sunday’s final stage the Quick Step rider successfully defended the lead he had built up during the past three weeks. He rode across the finishing line in the leader’s red jersey and mounted the podium to be crowned winner of this this year’s Tour of Spain race.

There were scenes of jubilation both in Madrid among the 22-year-old’s supporters and teammates and in his home village of Schepdaal, near Dilbeek in Flemish Brabant.

Colombia's Juan Sebastian Molano won the Sunday’s final stage in Madrid after a sprint finish. Nevertheless Remco Evenepoel did more than enough to seal his the general classification win in the final men's Grand Tour race of the 2022 road cycling season.

The Flemish Brabant cyclist wore the leader's red jersey after 15 of the race’s 21 stages, on his way to claiming a what is his maiden Grand Tour title.