Maximum price for Diesel to fall from Tuesday
The cost of filling up your car, van, lorry or bus with diesel is set to fall from tomorrow (Tuesday 13 September). The Federal Economy Department has announced that from midnight the maximum price that filling stations can charge for a litre of diesel will fall by 2.8 eurocent. The maximum price payable for a litre of LPG is also set to fall. Meanwhile, the price of a litre of heating oil is set to rise slightly.
From Tuesday the maximum price of a litre of diesel (B7) will be 2,021 euro. This is down 2.8 euro/litre on the current maximum price. The maximum price of a litre of LPG will fall by 2.5 eurocent to 75.1 eurocent/litre.
The price of heating oil is set to rise though. From Tuesday the maximum price of a litre of heating oil (50s) will increase by 0.79 eurocent to 1.2576 euro for orders in excess of 2,000 litres.
The adjustments to the maximum prices set have come about due to fluctuations in the price of oil on the international market.