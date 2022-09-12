Maximum price for Diesel to fall from Tuesday

From Tuesday the maximum price of a litre of diesel (B7) will be 2,021 euro. This is down 2.8 euro/litre on the current maximum price. The maximum price of a litre of LPG will fall by 2.5 eurocent to 75.1 eurocent/litre.

The price of heating oil is set to rise though. From Tuesday the maximum price of a litre of heating oil (50s) will increase by 0.79 eurocent to 1.2576 euro for orders in excess of 2,000 litres.

The adjustments to the maximum prices set have come about due to fluctuations in the price of oil on the international market.