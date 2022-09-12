More drivers being caught speeding

The regional centres process all speeding offences that are recorded by speed cameras or the SPECS camera systems that are in place along some major roads. The data is supplied to them by the Federal Police Service and 159 of the 185 local police services across Belgium. Ms Verlinden says that thanks to the recruitment of 35 additional staff the number of fines issued to those caught speeding by mobile and fixed speed cameras and SPECS systems had increased.

An increase in the number of SPECS systems in place along major roads in Belgium means that the regional centres are seeing their workload increase. To help cope with this an additional 32 new staff will be taken on before the end of the year.

Ms Verlinden told journalists that "This year alone more than 3 million motorists have been called to book about excess speed”.

"In addition to this the police have increased the number of checks carried out on other motoring offences such as alcohol and drug use and driving while distracted,…It won’t be until no one else is caught that our mission will have been accomplished”.

Meanwhile, during the recent “Alcohol-free weekend” 16,803 drivers were tested for drinking and driving. 2.15% of those tested were over the limit.