Preliminary hearing marks start of trial of those accused of carrying out Brussels terrorist attacks

The hearing will seek to draw up a list of witnesses who will testify when the court begins its judgment procedure on October 13. That is unless the trial is further delayed. Defence barristers are unhappy that the defendants will be made to sit in individual secure glass cubicles while they are on trial.

At the Paris terror trial, the defendants were put into one large secure area behind glass together. If the defence barristers’ objections are upheld work will need to be carried out at the courtroom that could well see the start of the trial proper being put back.