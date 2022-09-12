Record number of vacancies at companies in Belgium

Of the 213,822 vacancies, 184,000 are for permanent positions and around 30,000 vacancies are for temporary posts. The total number of vacancies in the second quarter was up by almost 8,000 on the first quarter of 2022.

67% of job vacancies are in Flanders, 20% are in Wallonia and 13% in the Brussels-Capital Region. The greatest number of vacancies (50,000) is in the non-profit sector. Science and services is the sector with the second highest number of vacancies (38,000), followed by industry (31,000), commerce (27,000), and construction (16,000).

Companies found it diffucult to fill their vacancies during the second quarter. The vacancy rate (the number of vacancies in relation to the total number of jobs within a given company) rose to an average of almost 5%. This is also an all-time record. The higher the vacancy rate, the more difficult it is for companies to find suitable staff to fill jobs.

The figures released on Monday are remarkable given that the energy crisis already affected many companies during the second quarter. It remains to be seen how the number vacancies will evolve during the current (third) quarter, as some energy-intensive companies are now choosing to shut down production due to sky-high energy bills.