The autumn coronavirus vaccination campaign is under way

In Flanders a total of 80 vaccination centres across the region will be administering booster jabs. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been adapted to the omicron variant of coronavirus will be used during the booster vaccine campaign.

At the start of the campaign Flanders has 1.3 million vaccine doses at its disposal. Extra doses will be delivered next week. So far around 1.6 million people in our region have received invitations to make an appointment to get an autumn booster jab. This week almost 340,000 vaccine doses will be administered in Flanders.

Although the autumn booster jab is not mandatory it is recomended for those with weakened immune systems and people that live with them. People over the age of 65 and those working in (health) care are also advised to get a booster jab.

The rest of the adult population will also be sent an invitation. The aim is to have given a booster jab to all adults in Flanders that want one before the end of October.

The wearing of face covering remains mandatory at vaccination centres, as is the case at other medical facilities such as GP’s surgeries and hospitals. By the beginning of November around 4.5 million people in Flanders will have been offered a booster vaccine.