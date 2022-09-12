The autumn coronavirus vaccination campaign is under way
The autumn coronavirus vaccination campaign got under way on Monday morning. During the coming weeks many thousands of vaccines will be administered to help boost immunity against coronavirus. As during previous vaccination campaigns, getting an autumn booster jab is not mandatory. However, it is strongly recommended.
In Flanders a total of 80 vaccination centres across the region will be administering booster jabs. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been adapted to the omicron variant of coronavirus will be used during the booster vaccine campaign.
At the start of the campaign Flanders has 1.3 million vaccine doses at its disposal. Extra doses will be delivered next week. So far around 1.6 million people in our region have received invitations to make an appointment to get an autumn booster jab. This week almost 340,000 vaccine doses will be administered in Flanders.
Although the autumn booster jab is not mandatory it is recomended for those with weakened immune systems and people that live with them. People over the age of 65 and those working in (health) care are also advised to get a booster jab.
The rest of the adult population will also be sent an invitation. The aim is to have given a booster jab to all adults in Flanders that want one before the end of October.
The wearing of face covering remains mandatory at vaccination centres, as is the case at other medical facilities such as GP’s surgeries and hospitals. By the beginning of November around 4.5 million people in Flanders will have been offered a booster vaccine.
Brussels and Wallonia
The autumn vaccination campaign has also got underway in Wallonia and in the Brussels-Capital Region.
In Brussels all people over the age of 50 that have received an invitation will be able to make an appointment for a booster vaccine from today. From 1 October anyone aged 18 and older will be able to make an appointment for a booster jab.
Four vaccination centres are open in the capital. They are in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Vorst and at the Pacheco site in the city centre. The modified version of the vaccine will be used at all four centres.
Those that wish to will also be able to get a booster jab at some pharmacists or at one of the mobile vaccination centres that tour the capital.