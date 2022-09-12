Vandals daube Manneken Pis statue with yellow paint

Images of Manneken Pis covered in yellow paint first surfaced on social media on Sunday. The Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Spokeswoman Carla Lonneville told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "It is true that the statue has been vandalised”.

Rumours have been circulating that there is a possible link between the vandalism and a party held in Brussels to celebrate Sunday’s Catalan National Day. However,, the police are unable to confirm whether these rumours are true.

Ms Lonneville told Bruzz that "There are a lot of cameras pointing at the statue. We are analysing the footage from them, and an investigation has been opened”.