Vandals daube Manneken Pis statue with yellow paint
One of Brussels best-known landmarks has been daubed with yellow. Manneken Pis, a statue of a small boy peeing on the corner of the Eikstraat in Brussels City Centre, fell victim to vandals on Saturday night. The police have launched an investigation
Images of Manneken Pis covered in yellow paint first surfaced on social media on Sunday. The Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Spokeswoman Carla Lonneville told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "It is true that the statue has been vandalised”.
Rumours have been circulating that there is a possible link between the vandalism and a party held in Brussels to celebrate Sunday’s Catalan National Day. However,, the police are unable to confirm whether these rumours are true.
Ms Lonneville told Bruzz that "There are a lot of cameras pointing at the statue. We are analysing the footage from them, and an investigation has been opened”.