Brouhaha after KBC promotes “going into the red” facility

The advert wonders if people need extra funds to make it through the fall and publicises the possibility of going into the red on your current account to the tune of 750 euros.

The message pushed on the KBC app didn’t immediately mention the 9.39% interest charge triggering an outcry on social media as more and more people struggle to pay bills.

The ad was sent to people using KBC’s app. An interest rate of 9.39% is charged on funds in the red. The whole campaign has attracted negative publicity with consumer affairs minister ordering economic inspectors to investigate.

The bank denies the timing of the campaign has anything to do with the present difficulties experienced by many people. KBC has apologised if people feel hurt and points out it conducts checks to ensure customers can cope with the extra budget facility.

The consumer affairs secretary warns care needs to be taken to ensure people don’t get more in debt. Ms De Bleeker urges banks to follow the rules and inform clients fully before a consumer loan contract is signed.

VRT’s financial expert Steven Rombaut says the 9.39% interest is close to the 9.5% cap set by the economy ministry and is the commercial rate.