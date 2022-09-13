Demand for more police after 6 hold-ups at Carrefour in 2 weeks

Police are investigating a possible link between the series of raids. Meanwhile concern is mounting.

“It made people jump. These were armed and masked gangsters. It caused quite a stir in the working-class district where this happened. Fortunately nobody was injured but the spate of hold-ups in Flemish Brabant sets you thinking”.

Mayor Snoeck says there’s an urgent need for more police officers. “Police chiefs recently sounded the alarm. There’s a shortage across Flemish Brabant. A serious shortage in soem places. I’m calling on the home minister to restructure the police recruitment procedure, to speed it up. Some people have to wait a year before they can commence the procedure that leads to them becoming an officer”.

In Vilvoorde too Mayor Hans Bonte is seeking more officers, while the youth section of the local Flemish nationalist party wants numberplate recognition cameras on entry roads and a strengthening of neighbourhood information networks.