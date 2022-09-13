Energy company sees steep rise in repayment plans: “Contact social services” says CEO

Eneco is a generator and supplier operating wind and solar farms at sea and on land. The price of green energy has followed the market upwards and Eneco’s helpline is being inundated with calls from people struggling to pay bills. The company talks with people and examines opportunities to spread out payments.

Mr Delmée warns of what is coming down the tracks. People think they will be able to sort it, but he urges customers to think hard at an early stage and approach local social services and explain their situation if need be.

“I believe we all need to worry now. It’s the result of the global situation that has changed radically”.

The Eneco CEO rejects any need for his company to pay a windfall tax pointing out many contracts with customers were signed at prices well ahead of the current steep rise. He also says that if the wind doesn’t blow Eneco still has to meet commitments and make energy purchases on the market at today’s prices. “It was considerably less windy during the past year compared with previous years” he insists.