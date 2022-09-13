Flemish leader eager to forge closer economic ties with Ireland

In 2021 Flemish exports bound for Ireland totalled 3.11 billion euros. Exports were up nearly 30% compared to the previous year. During the same period Flanders imported goods and services worth 18.65 billion from Ireland.

“Trade in 2021 worth over 20 billion euros is a clear indication the Flemish and Irish economies have a lot to offer each other” Mr Jambon told Flemings in Ireland. “Our two nations have both felt the ramifications of the UK’s departure from the EU, but this change has brought us closer”.

Mr Jambon said that thanks to its location and ports Flanders was an important gateway for Irish businesses eager to expand. Direct maritime links between Ireland and Flanders saw a big increase following Brexit. Many transporters favour the longer journey to sidestep customs and other checks on travel through the UK. Maritime traffic between Ireland and the Flemish ports of Zeebrugge and Antwerp has risen from 3.5 million tonnes to 5.5 million tonnes.

In order to examine how ties can be made even stronger on Monday Mr Jambon met with the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, the Irish minister for enterprise, trade and employment. He is also visiting Dublin Port and attending a seminar on wind energy.