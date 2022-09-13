Glass boxes dominate proceedings at terrorism hearing

Stanislav Eskenazi, the layer of Mohamed Abrini charged in connection with his involvement in the attack at Brussels Airport, was first to speak and spoke of his “disgust” and the “scandalous” nature of the glass boxes. He feels the defendants are being treated like “animals in a cage”: “These are not animals but people” he shouted through the mike.

VRT’s Caroline Van den Berghe, who is following the trial, says the whole discussion about whether or not to dismantle the glass boxes will pose a particularly difficult decision for the presiding judge. The demands of the defendants’ lawyers need to be reconciled with security concerns.

Sébastien Courtoy, representing defendant Smaïl Farisi, charged in connection with providing shelter to the bombers, told the court if the glass boxes remain there will be no trial. All defendants and some lawyers will withdraw from proceedings. “Will you conduct a trial in front of empty glass boxes?” he asked. “You will not be doing the parties involved in the trial any service in a trial in which no answers are given to their questions”.

Public prosecutors say the boxes are an attempt to find a balance between the rights of the defendants, victims and the public interest and refers to the European Court of Human Rights that allows the boxes.

The presiding judge will announce her decision on Friday.