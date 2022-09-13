Shock to the system on the way as temperatures plunge

More heavily overcast skies on Wednesday with up to 20mm of rain in many places in Flanders. Highs around 18°C.

Thursday is a mixed bag with clear spells, cloudier periods and localised showers. Highs around 16°C.

The average high for this time of year is around 21°C. Today we’re above that but in coming days look forward to cooler temperatures and an autumnal feel to the weather.

By the end of the week highs are 14°C, 15°C tops and with a strong, north-westerly it will feel even cooler. Heat will remain indoors for a while but with lows edging towards 9°C this weekend it will be time to get your coat out of the wardrobe!