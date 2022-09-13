VRT takes documentary offline after links to illegal Russian pyramid scam are revealed

VRT has taken the documentary offline. The production company Het Konijn that made the programme is yet to respond.

The documentary reveals the FIRE lifestyle of seven individuals. FIRE stands for Financial independence, retire early. Young people become financially independent at an early age and don’t need to work.

Research by VRT News revealed that W.S., a youngster from Diepenbeek (Limburg), tries to interest people in an online platform known for pyramid fraud.

The documentary shows W.S. staying at a hotel in Dubai. He says he’s a multimillionaire and retired two years ago. The programme doesn’t make it immediately clear how W.S. made his money. One scene shows him at his laptop revealing the sums he earned that day thanks to his “investments”. W.S. lists cryptocurrencies and other non-regulated investments.

Financial expert Pascal Paepen (Leuven University) told the weekly Humo that W.S. probably doesn’t realise in what he has become embroiled. W.S. speaks of The Future Trade (TFT) trading programme that is a notorious illegal pyramid game operated by Russian conmen.

TFT promises “investors” large profits via investments in foreign currencies and crypto currencies. Any profits are paid from the money new “investors” add to the scheme.

W.S. tells VRT News he didn’t mean to do anything wrong and sincerely believes in TFT. Research on social media has shown that he is active on social media trying to interest people in TFT. He says he merely wants to inform people about an “interesting investment opportunity’.