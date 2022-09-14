Baker discovers one metre snake in his bedroom

The serpent measured over one metre in length and had a girth of over ten centimetres. Joachiem has no idea how long the animal had been in his bedroom before it was discovered.

“I closed my window in the evening and went to sleep. In the morning I showered and it was only when I returned to my bedroom that I discovered the snake in a corner”.

He first thought this was a toy snake, but when he touched it, the snake drew in its head. Half in panic he called a friend and the police. It transpired that the snake belonged to his neighbours and was tame. All the same it gave Joachiem quite a fright!