Belgian back home after two-year nightmare in Dubai

The Belgian moved to Dubai at the request of his company, but two years later he decided to set up his own IT company. He teamed up with a local businessman belonging to the Al Owais Family, major investors and one of the richest families in the Emirates.

Following a trading dispute the Emirati lodged an oral complaint for abuse of confidence. This triggered a legal nightmare for the Belgian. He had to hand in his Belgian passport and was banned from travelling. He was unable to work, had no income and his bank cards no longer worked.

Daumerie says his case was processed in a court session lasting no more than three minutes. “It was a disgrace” he told VRT’s Jens Franssen. A long legal battle ended last May. The Belgian was acquitted but ordered to pay outstanding debts “because he had been staying in the country illegally”. The authorities had seized his passport and he was unable to apply for a visa.

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am to be on the airplane” Daumerie told VRT as he prepared to leave Dubai. “It remained tricky till the last minute. I had to pay a further 1,300 euros to get my passport taken from court to the police station. It’s blackmail, but you have to pay”.

Several other Belgians face similar ordeals. “Yesterday I transferred my last cash to Yves, another Belgian, who is ill in prison. There’s another story of a Belgian woman, who gave birth in Dubai. The child isn’t recognised and both are in limbo”.

Daumerie feels the Belgian authorities should do more to help Belgians wrongly held in the Emirates. Belgium and the UAE have signed an agreement but several Belgians wanted at home haven’t been extradited. Criminals often remain at liberty. “Money can open all doors” says Daumerie “But without cash you are lost”.