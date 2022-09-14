Emergency landing for fighter jet after lightning strike

The emergency services didn’t take any risks though. When it emerged that hydrazine may have leaked local residents were instructed to close doors and windows and not to use air conditioning. The pilot too underwent a medical examination.

Measurements didn’t show any levels that posed a threat to the environment.

Several flights at Ostend Airport had to be redirected including the plane carrying Club Brugge players returning home from their 4-0 win against Oporto in the Champions League.