Emergency landing for fighter jet after lightning strike
An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Belgian air force was obliged to make an emergency landing an Ostend Airport this morning after being hit by lightning. As a result of the impact it was thought a toxic substance called hydrazine, used as fuel, may have been discharged. Fortunately, it soon became apparent that there was no threat to the environment.
The emergency services didn’t take any risks though. When it emerged that hydrazine may have leaked local residents were instructed to close doors and windows and not to use air conditioning. The pilot too underwent a medical examination.
Measurements didn’t show any levels that posed a threat to the environment.
Several flights at Ostend Airport had to be redirected including the plane carrying Club Brugge players returning home from their 4-0 win against Oporto in the Champions League.