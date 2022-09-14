Fleming brings Elvis back to life in “America’s Got Talent” final

The Fleming’s company uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to give somebody in a video a different face. It means it can be made to look like anybody is doing something.

In the final of the talent competition the King’s reincarnation sang a medley including “You’re the Devil in Disguise” and “Hound Dog” with deepfake versions of jurors Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

“We analysed Elvis’s real voice. You hear a version of Elvis’s voice in the introduction. It’s a computer voice trained on Elvis’s real voice. The singing belongs to an Elvis imitator” says Umé.

“This is the work of an entire team. We worked on it, twenty hours a day, for a month and a half. We had support from the UK and Portugal too”.

“In time it will be possible to put a completely synthetic Elvis on stage: his body, his voice, his movements will all be recreated. People who never saw him will be able to attend one of his concerts”.

The jury praised the act to the roof but even if Umé’s team doesn’t win the Limburger believes it’s mission accomplished.