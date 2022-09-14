Former Anderlecht manager Verschueren dies

Following PE studies at Leuven University he became a conditioning trainer at Eendracht Aalst joining Anderlecht six years later. Six years on he moves to RWDM where he soon becomes the manager rejoining Anderlecht in the same job in 1980.

He enjoys a good relationship with Anderlecht president Constant Vanden Stock. Soon to be labelled Mr Michel the Anderlecht manager goes shopping on the transfer market bringing stars like Juan Lozano, Marc Degryse, Luc Nilis, Josip Weber and Enzo Scifo to the club. He is proud when in 1983 the club moves into its new stadium, the first in Belgium with business seats and VIP lounges.

At times Verschueren needs to defend his team through thick and thin against remorseless criticism from the media and fans. It’s a task he does excellently well.

In 2003 he handed the reins of power over to his successor Herman Van Holsbeeck.