Parents sound the alarm over daycare crisis

Parents are left on their own to find a solution to their daycare problems. To draw attention to their plight a number of parents took their offspring to the offices of Families minister Hilde Crevits (Flemish Christian democrat) this morning where they built an improvised creche. Parents from Brussels, Leuven and Ghent urged the minister urgently to seek a solution to the crisis.

Ms Crevits came out to greet the parents and their children and listen to their stories of woe. Following a difficult year in the sector that involved several unfortunate incidents she has now promised the situation will improve.

Ms Crevits did point to the need for high standards, “Regulations need to be respected and when this doesn’t happen action is justified” she said explaining creche closures. The minister also noted 850 people are currently being trained with a view to entering the profession. She pledged measures to ensure they stayed at work in the sector.