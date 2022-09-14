Torrential rain and amber weather warning in central parts

Large amounts of rain are forecast for the two Brabants, Brussels, Liege and Luxembourg provinces. Showers will be intense and protracted periods of rain may occur. An amber weather warning applies in these areas till this evening.

Up to 70 litres of rain per square metre may occur here. Disruption to traffic is a possibility. The amber warning affects Luxembourg Province till 2AM tomorrow.

Up to 30 litres of rain per square metre are forecast in Flanders rising to 40 litres in central parts and 70 litres in the Ardennes.

An amber warning warns of flooding and traffic disruption. People are urged to prepare for large amounts of rainfall and its ramifications and to follow instructions from the authorities.

The 1722 helpline for incidents where there is no threat to life has been activated to relieve pressure on 112. People eager to report storm and water damage and seeking help from the fire service can go online to www.1722.be or phone 1722. Only call 112 when there is a threat to life says the home ministry.

Rain will leave the country on Thursday leaving us with heavily overcast skies though clearer weather is anticipated in northern and central parts in the afternoon. It will remain dry in most parts and get markedly colder with highs of 17°C.