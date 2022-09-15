“Households to face 9,200-euro annual energy bills”

The Flemish energy watchdog estimates a household signing a new contract today will pay 3,256 euros for electricity and 5,954 euros for natural gas annually. In total households are looking at annual bills of 9,200 euros or 760 euros a month.

For its calculations the VREG looked at annual estimates for the period from September 2022 to August 2023 for households consuming 3,500 kWh electricity and 17,000 kWh of natural gas. People on social tariff rates will pay less. The estimates don’t take account of recent government measures to reduce energy bills.

The new estimate is a record. The annual electricity estimate rose 1,100 euros in a month, the gas estimate 2,160 euros.