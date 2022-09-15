“War on Drugs has failed, legalisation could be the solution”

Youngsters speak of the need for an outlet following the start of the pandemic. Often drugs then enter the picture.

Alderman Beels points to figures from the science health institute Sciensano and suggests we shouldn’t overdramatise the situation: “Sciensano figures suggest only 2% of people in Belgium use illegal drugs. Cocaine is a drug for the elite. Most vulnerable youngsters can’t afford it”.

“I oppose all drug use, but as police commissioner I saw that banning drugs didn’t work. Experimentation is part and parcel of being young. The authorities need to increase public awareness to ensure youngsters no longer do drugs”.

The politician believes the authorities must tackle the drug problem but not by clamping down further: “Between zero tolerance and legalisation a whole raft of other opportunities exists and these need to be looked at”.