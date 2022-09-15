Aircraft bomb triggers evacuation in Kortrijk

The aircraft bomb measures over a metre in length and more than 30 cm in diameter. The army bomb squad didn’t want to take any risks and shied away from moving the bomb to another location to execute a controlled explosion. The device was made safe at the scene.

A security perimeter measuring several hundred metres around the bomb was enforced. Over forty residents had to leave their homes and over 200 children were led away from school to safety. The evacuation went smoothly.