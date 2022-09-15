Poverty indicators sound red warning from fall 2021 onwards

In 2021 560,000 people were living in poverty in Flanders. The figure is down 90,000 on the year, but everything changed from September onwards as the cost of living started to rise sharply and energy prices shot up. People who were already poor became even poorer and more and more people experienced poverty.

The improvement in the poverty figure for a little while is linked to optimism following the pandemic and labour shortages.

There was little change in the annual income figure below which people are judged as living in poverty. For singles the figure stood at 15,443 euros in 2021.

Social workers started to notice alarming signs in the autumn of 2021. Demand at food banks was up and there was an exponential rise in people seeking help from social services. Last year over 177,000 Belgians sought help from food banks every month. During the first half of this year the figure rose to 204,000.

At the end of 2021 requests for financial support were 22% higher than at the start of 2020. Requests for debt mediation is up 20% compared with pre-pandemic figures.

The poverty barometer shows that during the pandemic and the present energy crisis middle income families too have been forced to approach local social services for help.

Energy teams at local social services are being inundated with work.

Experts are particularly worried about the fact that the situation of people who were already living under the poverty line has deteriorated significantly. People are short of considerably more cash and are unable to live properly.

An umbrella of poverty organisations, health funds, unions and social organisations that helps to compile the barometer is asking the governments to take urgent action. They argue in favour of long-term energy support including help with installing heat pumps and energy-saving renovations.

There are demands for more social housing to be created. Experts say that only people who live in social housing are sometimes able to escape poverty.