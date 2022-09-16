707 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, almost 650,000 people already given autumn booster jab

During the week from 6 to 12 September an average of 1,664 new cases of coronavirus were recorded each day. This is 8% down on the average for the previous week. However, this figure only includes positive PCR tests and the true number of infections is higher than this.

Between 6 and 12 September an average of 8,749 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested 20% tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus stands at 0.97. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 97 others.