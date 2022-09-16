707 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, almost 650,000 people already given autumn booster jab
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths. Meanwhile, the autumn booster vaccine campaign is progressing with leaps and bounds. So far, more than 642,000 people in Belgium have received what is their second booster jab.
During the week from 6 to 12 September an average of 1,664 new cases of coronavirus were recorded each day. This is 8% down on the average for the previous week. However, this figure only includes positive PCR tests and the true number of infections is higher than this.
Between 6 and 12 September an average of 8,749 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested 20% tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus stands at 0.97. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 97 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days (9 to 15 September) an average of 56 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19. It is down 8% on the average for the previous week.
There are currently 707 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is down 4% on this time last week. The figure for the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 56 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is up slightly (2%) on a week ago.
During the week from 6 to 12 September an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic two and a half years ago 32,625 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.