‘Warrior’ is Belgium’s official World Cup song
The Belgian Football Association has chosen an upbeat tune by the group Oscar and the Wolf. It is hoped that the song will spur the Red Devils on to victory at the tournament that gets under way in Qatar in just over two months’ time. The single was released earlier on Friday. It has a special personal significance for the lead singer of Oscar and the Wolf Max Colombie.
In recent month he has struggled with mental health issues that he has had to fight to overcome. The song and his recent performance at the Pukkelpop music festival helped him overcome his issues.