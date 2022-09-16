A wet and windy weekend on the way

Friday will be cloudy with some bright spells. However, there will be periods with showers some of which could be heavy. There is also a chance of hail and thunder. Maximum temperatures won’t exceed between 10°C and 15°C. During the afternoon we can expect gusts of wind reaching between 60 and 70 km/h.

Friday night will bring more of the same and the possibility of small hail pellets and thunder. Temperatures will fall to between 6°C on the High Fens and 13°C in coastal areas. Winds will be mainly moderate, although strong gusts can be expected during periods of rain. Gusts of wind in coastal areas could reach between 70 and 80 km/h.

On Saturday the weather will be changable with regular showers and possibly some thunder. In the afternoon dryer weather will move in from the west. The maximum temperatures will range from between 10°C and 14 or 15°C. Winds will be moderate in most areas although coastal areas will see moderately strong to strong winds.

Sunday will be mainly dry in the morning. However, the chance of rain will increase as we move into the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range from between 10°C and 16°C. Winds will be moderate to moderately strong in most areas with strong winds forecast for the coast.

Monday will be dry with some clear spells. Cloud will increase during the day and there will be some showers. Maximum temperatures will reach between 12°C and 18°C. Winds will be moderate.

Tuesday will be moderately to very cloudy and there will be showers. Maximum temperatures will reach between 12°C and 17°C. Winds will be mainly light.