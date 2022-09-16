Brussels terror trial judge rules that individual cubicles for suspects must be modified

On the first day of the preliminary hearing on Monday defence barrister demanded that the cubicles be modified as they made it difficult for them to be able to converse with their clients. They claimed that the cubicles made the accused look like animals in a cage.

The trial is being held in a specially built courtroom in the former NATO building in the Brussels district of Haren. It will be the biggest trial ever held in Belgium. In the courtroom a total of nine transparent glass cubicles had been built to house the suspects while they were in court. The Federal Judicial Authorities said that this was necessary to guarantee safety of those in the courtroom.

The presiding judge at the trial Laurence Massart has now decided to heed the defence barristers’ concerns and she has ordered that the cubicles be modified as they contravene the rights of the defendants. Ms Massart proposes one large cubical where all the defendants will sit together. The cubicles would be separated from the rest of the courtroom by a glass wall with openings so that the defendants will be able to communicate with their barristers. This method has already been used during the trial of those involved in terrorist attacks in France.