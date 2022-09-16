Flemish families face paying 9,000 euro per annum for their energy

The Flemish energy regulator VREG says that its estimation is based on predictions for the 12-month period between September 2022 and August 2023. It is based on annual consumption of 3,500 kWh of electricity (day and night tariff) and 17,000 kWh of natural gas for households in the Flemish Region. Those with limited means that are entitled to the lower “social” tariff for energy with of course pay less.

The figures show that the price of energy in Flanders has reached a new record. VREG September annual energy cost estimation is significantly higher than the estimation the energy regulator published last month. In the case of electricity, it is around 1,100 euro higher and in the case of gas it is up by 2,160 euro.

The reason for the soaring cost remains the high prices on the international markets for gas. The estimates of do not take into account possible measures by that might be taken by Flemish Regional Government and/or the Federal Government to help reduce the financial impact on high household energy nor of possible steps that the EU might take to address the issue.