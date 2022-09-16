Two wins and a draw for Belgian teams in European competitions on Thursday evening

In the Europa League Union Saint-Gilloise came back from behind twice against Malmö to make claim all three points in what was their second group stage game. Fans at Leuven’s Den Dreef Stadium were treated to no fewer than five goals in what was an exciting and entertaining match.

Malmö opened the scoring on 7 minutes through Joseph Ceesay with Christian Burgess putting Union back on level terms on 16 minutes. In the second half Isaac Thelin put Malmö 1-2 up on 58 minutes. However, goals from Teddy Teuma on 70 minutes and Victor Boniface on 72 minutes ensured Union of victory.

Last season’s Belgian First Division runners-up now have 6 points from 2 games and are second in Group D behind Sporting Braga, who have a superior goal difference.