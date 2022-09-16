Two wins and a draw for Belgian teams in European competitions on Thursday evening
Once again it has been a good week for Belgian teams competing in Europe this week. After Club Brugge’s victory in the Champion’s League on Tuesday, Union Saint-Gilloise and KAA Gent enjoyed wins in the group stages of the Europa League and the Conference League, respectively. Meanwhile, the other Belgian team competing in the Conference League, RSC Anderlecht drew 0-0 against FCSB, the club better-known to most of us as Steaua Bucharest.
In the Europa League Union Saint-Gilloise came back from behind twice against Malmö to make claim all three points in what was their second group stage game. Fans at Leuven’s Den Dreef Stadium were treated to no fewer than five goals in what was an exciting and entertaining match.
Malmö opened the scoring on 7 minutes through Joseph Ceesay with Christian Burgess putting Union back on level terms on 16 minutes. In the second half Isaac Thelin put Malmö 1-2 up on 58 minutes. However, goals from Teddy Teuma on 70 minutes and Victor Boniface on 72 minutes ensured Union of victory.
Last season’s Belgian First Division runners-up now have 6 points from 2 games and are second in Group D behind Sporting Braga, who have a superior goal difference.
AA Gent make light work of Shamrock Rovers
Two excellent goals by Vadis Odjidja on 19 and 66 minutes and a Hugo Cuypers goal on 10 minutes were more than enough to ensure KAA Gent of a comfortable 3-0 win against the Irish side Shamrock Rovers on Thursday evening. The result means than with 4 points from their first two games KAA Gent lead Group F on goal difference.
RSC Anderlecht got no further than a goalless draw in their match in Bucharest. The 0-0 result against FCSB leaves Anderlecht with 4 points from their first 2 games. They are currently 2nd in Group B.