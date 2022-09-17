Babies' Dutch language skills to be beefed up in creches

The crèches are Hotel Samson in Vlezenbeek (Sint-Pieters-Leeuw) and Ketteflet in Leuven. Childminders will be supported by the Centre for Language and Education, the CTO, at Leuven University.

Each childminder will be supported for six months. They will learn how they can encourage the learning of language skills in a creche.

“The project that provides guidance and support to childminders in the day-care sector in our province should help them to interact with babies and toddlers that don’t have Dutch as their native language. Dutch language skills can be stimulated at a very early age” explains Gunther Coppens, the member of the provincial cabinet charged with safeguarding the Flemish character of Flemish Brabant.

Over 52,000 euros is being earmarked for the project that when rolled out will involve nine creches in the province. At a later stage the project will be expanded to the following crèches: Kraaiennestje in Kraainem, Pagadderke, Kadeeke and Palmboompje in Halle, Sint-Jacob in Leuven, De B’Engeltjes in Herent and Piccolini in Aarschot.