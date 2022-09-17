Belgian sheep herding championships in Bokrijk

Heritage park Bokrijk is no stranger to herding competitions and is this year staging the class 2 Belgian championships. Twenty-one contenders, each with their own sheepdog, are taking part and face the challenge of showing that they are best at controlling a group of sheep.

Sheepdogs have to show they can part a group in two or take a group to an enclosure. All this requires intensive training says organiser and shepherd Kristel Van Schaeverbeke: “Young dogs need to learn an awful lot. It’s quite a challenge, but the more a sheepdog learns the easier it becomes”.

Most of the participating dogs are border collies.