Belgian sheep herding championships in Bokrijk

Twenty-one contenders took part in this year’s Belgian sheep herding championships in Bokrijk today.  The jury is selecting the sheepdog and shepherd that are best at controlling a group of sheep.  In recent days 5 finalists who had successfully negotiated several obstacles were selected.

Heritage park Bokrijk is no stranger to herding competitions and is this year staging the class 2 Belgian championships.  Twenty-one contenders, each with their own sheepdog, are taking part and face the challenge of showing that they are best at controlling a group of sheep.

Sheepdogs have to show they can part a group in two or take a group to an enclosure.  All this requires intensive training says organiser and shepherd Kristel Van Schaeverbeke: “Young dogs need to learn an awful lot.  It’s quite a challenge, but the more a sheepdog learns the easier it becomes”.

Most of the participating dogs are border collies.  

