Bigger savings to be had from discount and own brands

Broadly speaking there are two types of own brands: discount brands and supermarket own brands. Test Aankoop’s Simon November says own brands will definitely save you pennies, but a lot depends on the type of own brand you choose.

Test Aankoop compared the prices of 76 branded, own brand and basic brand products across all supermarkets. Basic brand products can save you up to 67% on your bill at checkout. Basic brands are often referred to as “white products” commercialised as 365 at Delhaize or Everyday at Colruyt.

At Aldi and Lidl it's possible to save up to 66% by purchasing their brands instead of the more famous brands at other more upmarket supermarkets.

Today all Belgian supermarkets also possess own brands. Colruyt uses Boni, and Carrefour, Delhaize and Albert Heijn all have their own brands too. Buy these own brands instead of the famous top names and you could save 51% on your bill.

Today savings by purchasing own brands are bigger than only a couple of years ago. In 2019 buying own brands would only save you 45% compared to 51% today.

Supermarkets see the importance of their own brands and are making sure they are not shooting up in price like their more famous rivals.

Consumers who prefer international brands do well to purchase them during BOGOF offers as that equals the savings you make when buying own brands.