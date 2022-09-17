Brussels tests hydrogen taxi as zero emissions deadline draws near

The green hydrogen taxi runs entirely on green hydrogen fuel supplied by Virya, a business involved in the development of renewable sources of energy like hydrogen. Tests with Taxi Verts should show whether hydrogen taxis form an answer to the demands of what is called “intensive light mobility” (in other words taxi services).

Data will be collected during the pilot with the aim of determining whether hydrogen taxis are an efficient and energy-saving alternative. Hydrogen taxis are easy to use and can be refuelled at a hydrogen station in minutes.

The Brussels taxi sector has been preparing to halt all greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. The initiative forms part of the Region’s Energy Climate Plan 2030. Taxi companies are also looking at electric vehicles as an alternative.

On 18 September, Car Free Sunday in Brussels, all rides in the hydrogen taxi will be free!