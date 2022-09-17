Record for Belgian foal at auction

Previously, the record for a foal in Belgium stood at 167,500 euros. Belgian foals are sought after creatures. In all over two million euros was spent on acquiring thoroughbred Belgian horses and foals.

The present auction was the first auction with bidders in the hall to be organised by the company. “We are enormously happy that our first live auction served to put the Belgian horse breeding sector and its high qualities on the international map” says Equbreeding.auction’s Matthias Claeys. “We played a game with high stakes selecting foals, young horses and embryos of high quality. Fortunately, several investors liked the quality”.

Das Machine EQ Z, as the record-breaking foal is called, hails from an East Flemish stud farm. The foal is the only living full brother sibling of Emerald, a stallion that jumps to Olympic standards.

It’s the second year in a row that Equbreeding.auction organises a horse auction. Last year the auction was conducted entirely online, when 76,000 euros was paid for the priciest embryo. The present auction was a hybrid with bidders online and in the Stal De Eyckenhoeve hall in Geel. Some 350 people attended the auction in person. The record bid came from an American bidder in the hall.