Sunnier climes beckon to cut energy costs

While the government has taken measures to cut the energy costs of everyday people more and more of those that can afford it are contemplating a stay in sunnier climes this winter.

Tour operator TUI speaks of a doubling of numbers compared to only a year ago. “Thousands of people plan to spend part of the winter abroad and this number is growing by the day” says TUI’s Piet Demeyere. “We’ve noticed this trend is flourishing. All our customers point to higher energy costs. Often people are going abroad for three to four weeks. January and February are popular”.

But can such a foreign trip, to say Spain, cut down your costs?

“It’s certainly worth considering” says VRT’s Spain correspondent Rop Zoutberg; “The answer is probably yes. A hotel with full board will cost you 40 euros a night. At the cost of 1200 euros your food and heating bill will have been paid. Stay in a flat and you can cut the cost to 30 euros a day”.

Rop says the tourist office in Benidorm is being inundated with calls: “It’s especially the Brits, but Dutch people and Belgians too”.