Bronze for Evenepoel in Wollongong
Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel won the bronze medal in the time trial at the UCI road world championships in Wollongong, NSW, Australia on Sunday. Tobias Foss of Norway, who finished merely 9 seconds ahead of the Belgian, was the surprise victor.
Foss, aged 25, belongs to Wout van Aert’s team.
After his sterling performance in Spain’s Vuelta Evenepoel had had little time to recuperate and prepare for the switch to road racing. Still, the Belgian managed to repeat his performance of last year and take the bronze medal covering the 32.4km in 40’11.94.
Stefan Küng of Switzerland was second.
Evenepoel now looks forward to the road race in which he and his many Belgian supporters hope he will shine.