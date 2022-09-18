Grower leaves 120 tons of pears to rot on the trees

“The price we get for a pear can’t justify the costs of the entire process the fruit goes through before it’s off to the shops”.

By not harvesting the pears the grower also saves out on having to pay pickers’ wages.

“We live among the pear trees. It’s going to be painful to see” Roel told VRT.

To stay in business the grower is now selling straight to the customer. “We’ve noticed the abundant fruit supplies across Europe. Prices in the shops go down and the production process is simply becoming too expensive”.

Roel has taken to social media to explain his plight. He encourages people to buy directly from farms but says shoppers purchasing Belgian produce in the shops are doing the right thing too. He adds: “If everybody buys Belgian fruit, we will be able to produce more. I hope we will make good in the future!”