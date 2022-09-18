King Filip arrives in London for the Queen’s funeral
Filip, King of Belgians, is one of many world leaders, heading for the English capital to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
King Filip is joined by Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, his wife. As no private jets are allowed at Heathrow the Belgian royals travelled to London on the Eurostar.
On Sunday evening they will attend a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla before paying their respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall.