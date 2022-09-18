Police puzzled by youngster’s body found on rail tracks

A grey Lacoste shoulder bag and a black Eastpak backpack belonging to Rayane were not found at the scene. Investigators would like to speak to anybody who saw Rayane on 9 or 10 September or who possess any information about the deceased.

The police promise to treat all information received confidentially. Investigators can be contacted via opsporing@police.belgium.eu or by calling the toll-free number 0800/30300.