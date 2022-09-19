Antwerp cultural venues to turn down the heat in an effort to survive the energy crisis

Sportpaleis’ CEO Jan Van Esbroeck told journalists that “As things are looking now, current energy prices will mean that over the group as a whole we would have to budget 2 million euro extra if our energy consumption were to remain the same”.

In an effort to bring prices down be.at, as the Sportpaleis Group is now known, intends to turn down the heating by a few degrees. The Lotto Arena, Sportpaleis and Antwerp’s Stadsschouwburg will set their thermostats at 19°C instead of 21°C during the coming winter months.

Mr Van Esbroeck says that turning down the heating shouldn’t pose too many issues “The temperature is not such a big problem, because if you have between 10,000 and 20,000 people in the same place, heat is created automatically. Also there is no one that wears a summer shirt to a concert held in the winter. You are dress for the conditions outside”.